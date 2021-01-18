Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests over hardship move to central Tunis after arrests

Dozens of protesters gathered in central Tunis on Monday chanting "we came in the daytime" after several nights of demonstrations in cities across the country that police say have led to about 1,000 arrests.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:23 IST
Protests over hardship move to central Tunis after arrests

Dozens of protesters gathered in central Tunis on Monday chanting "we came in the daytime" after several nights of demonstrations in cities across the country that police say have led to about 1,000 arrests. The protests, involving clashes with police, follow the 10th anniversary of a revolution that brought democracy but few material gains for most Tunisians, and anger is growing at chronic joblessness and poor state services.

However, with no clear agenda, political leadership or backing from major parties, it is not clear whether the demonstrations will gain momentum or die down, as many previous rounds of protests have since 2011. A decade after throwing off the shackles of autocratic rule, Tunisia was heading towards an economic crisis even before the global coronavirus pandemic struck last year, wrecking the tourism industry and locking down other businesses.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said on Monday that police had detained 632 people on Sunday alone after what it called rioting across the country that included looting and attacks on property. Most of the detainees were aged 15-20, it said. In Tunis' central Bourguiba Avenue, a tree-lined boulevard flanked by government offices and colonial-era buildings where the biggest protests in 2011 took place, demonstrators on Monday said they wanted people arrested in recent days to be released.

"They call everyone who protests against the system a thief...We have come with exposed faces by day and not by night to say we want jobs...We want dignity," said Sonia, an unemployed graduate who did not want to give her family name. Demonstrators with her chanted "no fear, no fear! The street belongs to the people!"

Protesters also gathered on Monday in Manzel Bouzaine, near the interior city of Sidi Bouzid where the self-immolation of a fruit vendor in late 2010 triggered the country's revolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lampard struggling to get best out of Werner at Chelsea

Timo Werner was the headline signing in Chelseas 300 million offseason spending spree, a player whose pace and composure in front of goal would supposedly help transform the team into a Premier League title contender.So how has it got to th...

South African cricketers pleased with security in Pakistan

South African cricketers have set aside pre-tour security concerns and want to focus on their first test series in Pakistan in 14 years.South Africa is the first of the top five cricketing nations to tour Pakistan since the 2009 terrorist a...

Team ‘Tandav’ issues apology as ban chorus grows louder, UP Police files FIR

Faced with an FIR, the fear of arrest and loud calls for a boycott for its alleged depiction of Hindu deities, the cast and crew of Amazon Prime Videos starry political saga Tandav on Monday issued an unconditional apology if their fictiona...

3,81,305 beneficiaries received COVID vaccine, 580 adverse events reported: Health ministry

A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for COVID-19 and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported in the country till now, the Union health ministry said on Monday.Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021