Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking OPCC president's vehicle

The Congress on Mondayaccused the BJP of attacking Odisha Pradesh Congress Committeepresident Niranjan Patnaiks car, a charge which was denied bythe saffron party.While the OPCC president alleged that a person who wasarrested on Monday in connection with the attack was theKeonjhar district secretary of BJPs Yuva Morcha, local MLAand BJP chief whip in the assembly Mohan Majhi claimed thatthe man was not a member of the saffron party.In a series of tweets, Patnaik said, I was shocked toknow that the miscreants were members of BJPs Youth Wing.This is a clear case of political vendetta and desperation ofBJP.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:42 IST
The Congress on Mondayaccused the BJP of attacking Odisha Pradesh Congress Committeepresident Niranjan Patnaik's car, a charge which was denied bythe saffron party.

While the OPCC president alleged that a person who wasarrested on Monday in connection with the attack was theKeonjhar district secretary of BJPs Yuva Morcha, local MLAand BJP chief whip in the assembly Mohan Majhi claimed thatthe man was not a member of the saffron party.

In a series of tweets, Patnaik said, ''I was shocked toknow that the miscreants were members of BJPs Youth Wing.

This is a clear case of political vendetta and desperation ofBJP. Congress is raising relevant issues in the state andspeaking out against the policies of BJP, which is desperatelytrying to get a foothold in Odisha. Congress is the biggesthurdle for them''.

BJP state president Samit Mohanty condemned theattack, saying There is no place for violence in ademocracy''.

The incident took place near Kashipur on Sunday nightwhen Patnaik was travelling to his native place in Keonjhar,police said.

Though Patnaik escapted unhurt, the Congress leader'spersonal security personnel and drivers were allegedlyassaulted by a group of four to five persons.

Meanwhile, Keonjhar Superintendent of PoliceMitrabhanu Mahapatra said, four other accused have beenidentified and efforts were on to apprehend them.

An FIR was lodged with the Keonjhar Town police onSunday and the name of the arrested man was mentioned in thecomplaint, he said.

A Congress delegation led by former OPCC presidentJaydev Jena met the state Director General of Police Abhay anddemanded action against the culprits.

The ruling BJD also condemned the attack and demandedimmediate arrest of the people involved in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

