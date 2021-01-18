Baghel seeks SC-monitored probe in Arnab's purported chats

Chhattisgarh Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel on Monday sought a Supreme Court-monitoredprobe into the purported chats between Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience ResearchCouncil(BARC) head Partho Dasgupta.

Asked about the purported chats widely reported inthe media which mentioned that Goswami was privy to the 2019Balakot air strikes in Pakistan, Baghel said the matterpertains to national security.

He was speaking to reporters here before leaving on atwo-day visit to Assam, where he is a Congress observer foroverseeing campaign management in the poll-bound north-easternstate.

On the 'chatgate', the CM said, This is dangerous forthe country's security. How come such highly confidentialinformation was known to a journalist? ''If it has happened then the judiciary and the NIAshould take suo motu cognisance of the matter.'' Baghel asked the Centre to clarify its stand.

The Centre should clarify that how he (Goswami) hadinformation about it and why it is being covered up. Thematter should be probed under the supervision of a sittingjudge of the Supreme Court as it is linked to the nation'ssecurity.

''There should be no politics on the issue and animpartial inquiry should be conducted into the matter,'' hesaid.

Dasgupta, who was arrested in the fake TelevisionRating Point (TRP) case, is now in the ICU of state-run JJhospital in central Mumbai.

The Mumbai police had earlier told the court thatGoswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta to ramp up Republic TV'sviewership.

Meanwhile, Baghel slammed the BJP over notices servedby the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to farmer leadersprotesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws, andasserted the saffron partys attempts to ''suppress''cultivators movement would not scare them.

Whenever a protest takes place, the BJP tries todefame it. They have been labeling this movement (against newfarm laws) as 'Pakistan-backed, China-backed and Khalistani-supported'.

''Despite all these allegations, farmers have so farstood firmly on their demand. Now, those who are heading thefarmers protest are served notices by the NIA.'' The Congress leader said the protesting farmers willnot be scared into withdrawing their agitation.

''No matter how much they (BJP) try to suppress theirmovement, I dont believe that farmers will be afraid andretreat, Baghel added.

