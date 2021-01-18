Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baghel seeks SC-monitored probe in Arnab's purported chats

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 20:55 IST
Baghel seeks SC-monitored probe in Arnab's purported chats

Chhattisgarh Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel on Monday sought a Supreme Court-monitoredprobe into the purported chats between Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience ResearchCouncil(BARC) head Partho Dasgupta.

Asked about the purported chats widely reported inthe media which mentioned that Goswami was privy to the 2019Balakot air strikes in Pakistan, Baghel said the matterpertains to national security.

He was speaking to reporters here before leaving on atwo-day visit to Assam, where he is a Congress observer foroverseeing campaign management in the poll-bound north-easternstate.

On the 'chatgate', the CM said, This is dangerous forthe country's security. How come such highly confidentialinformation was known to a journalist? ''If it has happened then the judiciary and the NIAshould take suo motu cognisance of the matter.'' Baghel asked the Centre to clarify its stand.

The Centre should clarify that how he (Goswami) hadinformation about it and why it is being covered up. Thematter should be probed under the supervision of a sittingjudge of the Supreme Court as it is linked to the nation'ssecurity.

''There should be no politics on the issue and animpartial inquiry should be conducted into the matter,'' hesaid.

Dasgupta, who was arrested in the fake TelevisionRating Point (TRP) case, is now in the ICU of state-run JJhospital in central Mumbai.

The Mumbai police had earlier told the court thatGoswami had allegedly bribed Dasgupta to ramp up Republic TV'sviewership.

Meanwhile, Baghel slammed the BJP over notices servedby the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to farmer leadersprotesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws, andasserted the saffron partys attempts to ''suppress''cultivators movement would not scare them.

Whenever a protest takes place, the BJP tries todefame it. They have been labeling this movement (against newfarm laws) as 'Pakistan-backed, China-backed and Khalistani-supported'.

''Despite all these allegations, farmers have so farstood firmly on their demand. Now, those who are heading thefarmers protest are served notices by the NIA.'' The Congress leader said the protesting farmers willnot be scared into withdrawing their agitation.

''No matter how much they (BJP) try to suppress theirmovement, I dont believe that farmers will be afraid andretreat, Baghel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 2, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of Feb...

DRDO lab develops bike-based ambulance

A DRDO laboratory on Monday handed over to the Central Reserve Police Force a bike-based ambulance that has been developed to provide quicker medical support to those living in congested streets and remote locations, the defence ministry sa...

WHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access

The World Health Organization is in advanced negotiations with Pfizer to include the firms COVID-19 shot in the bodys vaccine-sharing scheme, which would speed vaccine deliveries to poorer countries, a senior WHO official said on Monday. Th...

Guj:11 students test coronavirus positive on 1st day of school

At least 11 girl students ofclasses 10 and 12 tested positive for coronavirus on Mondayduring random testing on the campus of a school-cum-hostel inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district on the first day ofresumption of classes, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021