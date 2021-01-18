PM Modi appointed chairman of Somnath temple trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwas on Monday appointed the new chairman of the trust whichmanages the world famous Somnath Temple at Prabhas Patan townin Gujarat's Gir-Somnath district.

Modi, one of the trustees of the Shree Somnath Trust,was named to the top post unanimously, a senior official ofthe shrine management body said.

The post of the Somnath Trust's chairman fell vacantafter the death of the incumbent, former Gujarat ChiefMinister Keshubhai Patel, in October last year.

Patel had served as the trust chairman for severalyears.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of thetrustees of the Somnath Temple trust, was appointed the newchairman during a virtual meeting of trustees held today.

''The decision to appoint the PM as the chairman of thetrust was taken unanimously by all trustees during the onlinemeet,'' said Trustee-Secretary P K Laheri.

Other trustees include BJP leader LK Advani, UnionHome Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar andbusinessman Harshvardhan Neotia.

