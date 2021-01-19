Colossus of cancer care, Dr Shanta dies of heart attack; TN govt announces police honours for funeral

Chairperson of the Cancer Institutehere, Dr V Shanta, noted for her outstanding contribution tocancer care for over half a century died of heart attack earlyon Tuesday.

She was 93.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in condolingher death and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami saidthe government would accord 'police honours,' (gun salute)during the funeral to honour her selfless services.

A Cancer Institute official told PTI: ''Dr Shanata saidshe was experiencing chest pain and we took her to a hospitallast night. Angiogram procedure was done and we were told thatshe has blocks. During the treatment, she suffered a heartattack and died at 3.35 am. She was 93-year old.'' The cremation would take place this evening at BesantNagar crematorium, he said.

The Cancer Institute (Womens' Indian Association-WIA) atAdyar here is a public charitable voluntary institutededicated to the care of cancer.

Along with Dr S Krishnamurthi, son of Dr MuthulakshmiReddy, Dr Shanta played a pivotal role in developing theCancer Institute from a cottage hospital of 12 beds to a majorcomprehensive cancer centre of national and internationalstature.

The institute is popular among the people for its cancercare for the poor.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and leaders ofall political parties including DMK president M K Stalin,Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, CPI(M)State Secretary K Balakrishnan and PMK founder S Ramadosscondoled her death besides healthcare professionals and the public.

Modi tweeted, ''Dr V Shanta will be remembered for heroutstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care. TheCancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront ofserving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to theInstitute in 2018. Saddened by Dr. V Shantas demise. OmShanti.'' Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said he wasshocked and grieved by her death. He lauded her unparalleledcommitment and dedication to cancer patients and the CancerInstitute.

''Her demise is an irreparable loss to the people ofTamil Nadu and particularly to the medical fraternity and poorcancer patients,'' Purohit said.

Palaniswami said Dr Shanta earned a place in the heartsof people not only in Tamil Nadu but across the country by herselfless services and to honour her, 'police respects' wouldbe accorded during her funeral.

''Dr Shanta's death is a huge, irreparable loss tohealthcare and Tamil Nadu,'' Palaniswami said adding late ChiefMinster J Jayalalithaa honoured her with 'Avvaiyar' Award forher services.

DMK chief Stalin showered praise on Dr Shanta saying sheworked all her life for providing quality cancer care for thepoor, ordinary, and all other sections of the society.

Dr Shanta's stellar work won her a string of awards fromboth within the country and abroad. It includes Tamil Nadugovernment award, the Padma awards, and the Magsaysay Award.

She was on WHO Advisory Committee on cancer till March 2005.

According to the institute's website, Dr Shanta joinedthe institution in April 1955, a fledgling hospital at thattime, as its resident medical officer.

Hailing from a family of Nobel laureates, Sir C V Ramanand Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Shanta graduated (M.B.B.S.) in1949, completed D.G.O. in 1952 and M.D, in Obstetrics andGynecology in 1955.

It was founded in 1954 here by Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy,the first woman in India to graduate in medicine in 1912. DrReddy, as president of the WIA initiated the Cancer ReliefFund which led to the setting up of the hospital.

