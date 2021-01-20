Senator Hawley blocks quick consideration of Biden homeland security nominee

Senator Hawley blocks quick consideration of Biden homeland security nomineeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 01:36 IST
U.S. Republican Senator Josh Hawley said on Monday he would block quick consideration by the Senate Homeland Security Committee of the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas for Homeland Security secretary.
Hawley cited concerns about President-elect Joe Biden's immigration policies for holding up the confirmation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Joint Session of US Congress set to formally certify Joe Biden's presidential victory
President Donald Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan 20.
EXPLAINER-What are U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden's LGBT+ policy plans?
Lady Gaga to sing National Anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration
Josh Groban performs at 'indoguration' for Joe Biden's dog Major