Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutors say Oath Keepers militia members conspired in U.S. Capitol siege

Thomas Edward Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Virginia, whom investigators said has a leadership role in the Oath Keepers group, was named in a criminal complaint as having participated in the Capitol riots by President Donald Trump's supporters. His fellow members Jessica Watkins, 38, of Champaign County, Ohio, and Donovan Ray Crowl, also of Ohio, were also charged, and the three are accused of conspiring "to forcibly storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021," prosecutors said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 03:47 IST
Prosecutors say Oath Keepers militia members conspired in U.S. Capitol siege

Prosecutors on Tuesday said three people affiliated with a far-right militia group conspired to breach the U.S. Capitol, the first time they have directly accused people of organizing the violent Jan. 6 uprising that left five people dead. Thomas Edward Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Virginia, whom investigators said has a leadership role in the Oath Keepers group, was named in a criminal complaint as having participated in the Capitol riots by President Donald Trump's supporters.

His fellow members Jessica Watkins, 38, of Champaign County, Ohio, and Donovan Ray Crowl, also of Ohio, were also charged, and the three are accused of conspiring "to forcibly storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021," prosecutors said. Caldwell, Watkins and Crowl are accused of conspiring against the United States and conspiring to prevent the government from discharging its duties, among other offenses.

A federal prosecutor told a judge presiding over Caldwell's initial appearance on Tuesday it was "likely" additional charges could be on the table as the investigation continues, including rioting and seditious conspiracy. "The weight of the evidence here is very much strong," said Christopher Kavanaugh, the prosecutor. Caldwell, who told the judge he is on disability after retiring from the U.S. Navy, said he looks forward to proving at trial that "every single charge is false."

In an amended complaint filed by the government on Tuesday, investigators revealed they had collected messages suggesting the defendants extensively plotted the attack. In one, Watkins can be heard saying: “We have a good group. We have about 30-40 of us. We are sticking together and sticking to the plan.”

Another message Caldwell received during the attack said: "All members are in the tunnels under capital seal them in. Turn on gas.” After Caldwell apparently verified he was inside the Capitol, he received other messages which read:“Tom take that bitch over;” “Tom all legislators are down in the Tunnels 3floors down."

In other Facebook messages, Caldwell later posted comments about the siege, writing: "Us storming the castle. Please share... I am such an instigator!" A federal magistrate judge in the Western District of Virginia said Caldwell should be held in custody, noting the alleged conduct reflects "pure lawlessness and contempt" for the country's laws.

Watkins and Crowl, meanwhile, appeared in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on Tuesday. Asked by a federal judge if she understood the charges against her, Watkins said: "I understand what you said. I don't understand how I got them."

Crowl, meanwhile, stifled a laugh when he was asked if he understood the maximum penalties he was facing. Both are being held in custody pending detention hearings.

Jon Schaffer, a guitarist for the Indiana heavy metal band Iced Earth who was photographed during the riot wearing an Oath Keepers cap, stands accused of using bear spray on police officers as the crowd tried to force its way past them, but was not named in the conspiracy.

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. agency orders Ford to recall 3 million vehicles over air bags

The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Tuesday it would require Ford Motor Co to recall 3 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata air bags, rejecting a bid by the second-largest U.S. automaker to avoid calling them back. The Nati...

EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration eyes creating White House antitrust czar -sources

The incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering creating a White House position to focus on competition policy and issues relating to antitrust, two sources familiar with the situation said. The idea remains und...

Biden leads observance of America's 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 during the 11 months since the novel coronavirus claimed its first U.S. victim...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes higher as Yellen backs more stimulus

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen advocated for a hefty fiscal relief package before lawmakers to help the worlds largest economy ride out a pandemic-driven slump. At her confirmation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021