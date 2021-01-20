Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM pays homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his 'Parkash Purab'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 09:14 IST
PM pays homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his 'Parkash Purab'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary and said the 10th Sikh Guru's life was devoted to create a just and inclusive society.

''I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the pious occasion of his Parkash Purab. His was a life devoted to creating a just and inclusive society,'' Modi said in a tweet on the occasion of the 354th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles, he said.

''We also recall his courage and sacrifices,'' the prime minister said and tagged a video of his address in the past highlighting Guru Gobind Singh's efforts for creating an inclusive society and his valour.

''The Guru Sahibs have a special Kripa on me that the 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji took place during the tenure of our Government. I recall the grand celebrations in Patna, where I also had the opportunity to go and pay my respects,'' Modi said.

He also tweeted his messages in Punjabi. Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. PTI ASK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Spezia beat 9-man Roma 4-2 to reach Italian Cup quarters

Spezia advanced to the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup with a 4-2 win against nine-man Roma after extra time.Former Roma winger Daniele Verde and Riccardo Saponara scored in extra time for Spezia, which next plays Napoli.The match changed ...

Sai Praneeth out of Thailand Open due to positive coronavirus test

Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth has been pulled out of the ongoing Thailand Open after she tested positive for coronavirus. The Badminton World Federation BWF said Praneeth returned a positive result on Monday and will remain in the hospital...

Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration

A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness. The ...

'Incredible Test series win': Wasim Akram hails India's historic triumph

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram applauded Team India for their remarkable turnaround in the Test series against Australia. India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series at The Gabba on Tuesday to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021