U'khand receives second consignment of over 90,000 Covid vaccines

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:00 IST
Uttarakhand on Wednesday received its second consignment of over 90,000 Covishield vaccines from the Centre, according to an official statement.

Dispatched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the second consignment of 92,500 vaccines arrived at the Jollygrant airport here on Wednesday.

The state had received its first consignment of 1.13 lakh Covishield vaccines ahead of the first phase of the vaccination drive that began across the country on January 16.

A total of 50,000 healthcare workers in the state will be administered the vaccine in the first phase.

It will be followed by the vaccination of frontline workers, people aged above 50 years and those with co-morbidities.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for this.

