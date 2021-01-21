President Biden says Trump wrote him a very generous letter
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him. "The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 03:50 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him.
"The president wrote a very generous letter," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Joe Biden
- White House
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Polls close in Georgia's elections with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake
Exit poll suggests tight races in Georgia with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake
Tight elections unfolding in Georgia with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake
Democrats take early leads in Georgia Senate races with Biden's agenda at stake
Too close to call two Georgia Senate races that will decide fate of Biden's agenda