Left Menu
Development News Edition

Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui floats new political outfit in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:30 IST
Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui floats new political outfit in Bengal

Abbas Siddiqui, an influentialcleric of Furfura Sharif Dargah in West Bengal's Hooghlydistrict, on Thursday floated a new political outfit -- IndianSecular Front (ISF) -- ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

The pirzada said that the newly launched outfit mightcontest state elections from all 294 Assembly seats.

''We have formed this party to ensure thatconstitutional democracy is protected, everybody gets socialjustice and all of us live with dignity,'' Siddiqui, the headof the prominent Sufi mazar, said at the launch of hispolitical outfit at Kolkata Press Club.

In the days ahead, we would organise severalprogrammes to reach out to the masses, he said.

Asked if his move to float a new outfit and contestthe polls would lead to a split in minority votes -- a factorthat might be disadvantageous for the TMC -- Siddiqui saidthat it was not his job to worry about the ruling party'selection prospects.

To a question about the possibility of forging analliance with the TMC, he said,''It is the duty of MamataBanerjee as the chief minister of the state to take everybodyalong to stop the march of the BJP, not mine.'' Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likelyto be held in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's track and field athletes to have first shot at Olympics in IGP Series starting Feb 18

The countrys track and field athletes will have their first shot at the Tokyo Olympics qualification during the three Indian Grand Prix Series events on February 18, 25 and Match 5 at Patiala.The one-day events will be held by strictly adhe...

Norway plans to award Arctic oil drilling permits in Q2, minister says

Norway is proceeding with plans to award oil and gas exploration permits in frontier regions of the Arctic later this year, Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru told parliament on Thursday. We expect to make awards during the second quarter, Br...

Scuffle ensues outside former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence

A scuffle took place on Thursday outside former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devis house between her residences security guards and the police officials in Patna. The officials were led by the Station Incharge SI of Patnas Secretariat police ...

BSF threatening voters in border areas: TMC complains to CEC

Ruling Trinamool Congress inWest Bengal on Thursday met the full bench of the ElectionCommission of India ECI and alleged that the BSF isthreatening people in the border areas of the state to casttheir votes in favour of a particular politi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021