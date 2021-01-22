People News Roundup: Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy case; Harvey Weinstein can be questioned in accusers' civil lawsuit
Former aides of UK's Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy case Four former senior aides of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, are prepared to give evidence in court over whether she intended a letter she sent to her father to become public, London's High Court has been told.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Former aides of UK's Meghan ready to give evidence in privacy case
Four former senior aides of Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, are prepared to give evidence in court over whether she intended a letter she sent to her father to become public, London's High Court has been told. Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed extracts of the handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.
Harvey Weinstein can be questioned in accusers' civil lawsuit, judge rules
A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday rejected Harvey Weinstein's request to delay a deposition in a civil lawsuit by women who accused the imprisoned movie producer of sexual abuse and workplace harassment. Weinstein, 68, had argued that his poor health made giving a deposition "practically impossible," and put him at "severe risk" of self-incrimination because of pending criminal charges in Los Angeles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to reportedly reunite with royals for first time since 'Megxit'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle quit social media for good: Report
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle to quit social media: Report
People News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein can be questioned in accusers' civil lawsuit; Nygard seeks bail on sex charges, citing poor health and more
People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry happy despite royal split heartbreak, says confidant