Biden says we need to act "decisively and boldly"Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 01:48 IST
President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. economic crisis was deepening and that the government needs to take major action now to help struggling Americans.
The government needs to act "decisively and boldly" to help Americans who are seeing their paychecks reduced and are "barely hanging on," Biden said at the White House as he introduced his coronavirus economic relief plan.
