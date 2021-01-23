Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no respect for the people of Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:04 IST
PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no respect for the people of Tamil Nadu. "Narendra Modi has no respect for the culture, language, and people of Tamil Nadu. He thinks that Tamil people, their language, and culture should be subservient to his ideas and culture," said Gandhi at his roadshow in Coimbatore.

Speaking about the farm laws he said, "The farmers will be made servants of companies and that is why we are fighting against them. I believe that Tamil Nadu will set an example for India. It is very unfortunate that farmers and youths are not given opportunities in the state. That is why we are working to help you." Gandhi also said that he has a family relationship and not a political one with the people of Tamil Nadu.

The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to the Western belt in Tamil Nadu and will be interacting with farmers, weavers, and MSME representatives. He has scheduled to visit Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, and Dindigul districts from January 23 to 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

A group of British doctors have written to Englands chief medical officer to tell him to cut the gap between doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to six weeks from up to 12. Britain is prioritising giving first doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

At the moment, I'm not thinking about it: Hales on England recall

Alex Hales, who has taken the ongoing Big Bash League BBL by storm, isnt thinking about a possible England recall and is instead engrossed in his game which may help him in lifting the trophy for Sydney Thunder. Hales was axed from Englands...

Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemens Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdoms state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.Since...

PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to e-commerce websites to display product MRP, seller details

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to e-commerce websites to prominently display names of manufacturer, country of origin and MRP of products sold on their platforms.The petition, which is likely to come up for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021