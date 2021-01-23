Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra gram panchayat polls will be held as scheduled, says state election commission

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Saturday issued the notification for conducting of elections to gram panchayats in the State.

ANI | Andhra Pradesh | Updated: 23-01-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:15 IST
Andhra gram panchayat polls will be held as scheduled, says state election commission
Ramesh Nimmagadda, the State Election Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Saturday issued the notification for conducting of elections to gram panchayats in the State. State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said: "The Commission has full belief, confidence, and loyalty towards the judiciary. We are proceeding with election procedure as per the HC order. We will obey the Supreme Court's orders also as the SC will hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the state government on Monday. We also will put our version in front of the SC, if necessary."

"The elections will take place in four phases. These will be held on the 5th, 9th, 13th, and 17th of the next month (February). The poll timings are extended from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm. Elections will not hamper the vaccination process". The state government has been raising objections regarding local body elections including gram panchayat polls. The government has said that the officials would be engaged in the vaccination programme and the conduct of elections would not be possible.

The SEC said it will call on collectors, DGP, Chief Secretary, Panchayati Raj Principal secretary, and other officials today around 3 pm. "The Commission has a shortage of funds and staff. Despite the HC order, the government did not respond to date. The Commission does not have a secretary, joint secretary, joint director and legal advisor," he said.

The state government asked to wait until the Supreme Court verdict on the SLP. But, the SEC felt it was not reasonable. "The electoral roles have not been updated due to negligence and irresponsibility of Panchayati Raj officials. So the election will be conducted with 2019 electoral roles. However, stern action will be taken against non-cooperating officials," he told the media.

Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 21 directed the state government to hold Panchayat elections as scheduled by the SEC.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, north Maharashtra to witness drop in temperature: IMD

Northern parts of Maharashtraalong with Mumbai and Thane are likely to witness a drop intemperature from January 25 onwards, an official from IndiaMeteorological Department IMD said on Saturday.The Santacruz observatory in Mumbai on Saturda...

Mobile services in Russia suffer outages as police disperse anti-Kremlin protesters - monitoring site

Mobile phone and internet services in Russia suffered outages on Saturday as police cracked down on anti-Kremlin protesters, the monitoring site downdetector.ru showed.The authorities sometimes interfere with mobile communication networks t...

Maha leaders pay tribute to Bal Thackeray on birth anniversary

Leaders across party lines,including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, paid tributes to Shiv Senafounder Bal Thackeray on his 95th birth anniversary.Taking to Twitter, the NCP chief said Thackeray usedhis talent as a cartoonist to comment on various ...

Iran to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in coming weeks- President Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in the coming weeks in Iran, the Middle Easts worst hit country. Foreign vaccines are a necessity until local vaccines are available, Rouhani said in televised ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021