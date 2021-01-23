Federal structure destroyed, there will be reaction for wrong action; Mamata Banerjee warns Centre

Slamming the central government for allegedly 'destroying' the 'federal structure', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said there will be befitting 'reaction' for every 'wrong action'. Addressing an event celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose here, Banerjee said, "Netaji endorsed Tagore's Jana Gana Mana as the National Anthem. They are trying to play with the National Anthem. We will not tolerate this. If you do good we will listen to it. But if you do the wrong action, we will show the reaction."

"Netaji envisioned the Planning Commission. I used to go to the Planning Commission to discuss policies. Today there is no space for discussion. The federal structure is destroyed. We demand the National Planning Commission must be brought back," claimed Bannerjee. She said Netaji constituted the Indian National Army with people from all the regions and religions. "Netaji stood against the divide and rule policy of the British. History cannot be written in new forms. We want a united India," she added.

The chief minister said there should be four capitals in India and the demand regarding this will be raised in the parliament. ''One nation, one political party will not work,'' she said. On Centre's decision to celebrate Netaji's birthday as 'Parakram Diwas', Banerjee reacted saying, "What is Parakram? They should at least consult me or Sougata Bose or any other, about which word to use. We will celebrate the day as Desh Nayak Diwas."

She explained that Rabindranath Tagore addressed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose 'Desh Nayak'. She also announced about building Azad Hind Monument. "It feels sad that the Centre has not yet declared a holiday on Netaji's birthday. We will build the Azad Hind Monument. We will show how it will be done. They have spent thousands of crores of rupees in building a new parliament complex without any present requirement," pointed out Banerjee.

Before the event, Mamata Banerjee led a march from Shyam Bazaar to Red Road in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Netaji Bhawan at Elgin Road in Kolkata today. The Prime Minister will preside over the inaugural function of the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour. Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)