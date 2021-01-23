Atmanirbhar Bharat vision fulfillment: Minister on vaccines

The large-scale manufacture ofCOVID-19 vaccines in the country was the fulfillment of PrimeMinister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Unionminister Prakash Javadekar said here on Saturday.

He said India had become a global leader in vaccinemanufacturing and had successfully converted the challenge ofthe COVID-19 outbreak into an opportunity.

The country has exported Covishield, manufactured bySerum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxinvaccines to some countries, the minister informed.

''This is nothing but fulfillment of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' he said.

Javadekar was speaking at a function in which a schoolwas renamed after SII chairperson Cyrus Poonawala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)