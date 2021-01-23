Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Jai Shri Ram' chants to her is like red rag to a bull: Anil Vij on Mamata

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:31 IST
'Jai Shri Ram' chants to her is like red rag to a bull: Anil Vij on Mamata
''Jai Shri Ram'' to #MamtaBanerjee is like a red rag to a bull that is why she stopped her speech at Victoria Memorial today,'' the firebrand Haryana BJP leader said in a tweet. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan to her is like ''red rag to a bull'' that is why she stopped her speech at an event in Kolkata.

Banerjee had declined to speak at the event to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary where ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Jai Shri Ram'' to #MamtaBanerjee is like a red rag to a bull that is why she stopped her speech at Victoria Memorial today,'' the firebrand Haryana BJP leader said in a tweet.

Banerjee had not started her speech when the slogan was raised by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter.

She said such an ''insult'' was unacceptable.

''This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind,'' she said, wrapping up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Security guard held for firing gun at MMRDA work site

A 50-year-old security guard of aprivate firm was arrested on Saturday for allegedly openingfire from his licensed gun during an altercation at an MMRDAsite in Khadakpada in Kalyan, Thane police said.During MMRDA work in the morning, a wate...

Modi, Mamata claim Netaji's legacy, fight over his 'parakram' and 'patriotism'

Prime Minister Narendra Modibowed in solemn reverence, Mamata Banerjee clamoured hisbirthday be declared a national holiday, but their competingclaims over Subhas Chandra Boses legacy Saturday left anelection-bound West Bengal bitterly clea...

Italy reports 488 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 13,331 new cases

Italy reported 488 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, up from 472 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell further to 13,331 from 13,633.Italy has now registered 85,162 COVID-19 deaths sinc...

MP illicit liquor trade: NSA invoked against 6 in Bhopal

The stringent National SecurityAct was invoked on Saturday against six persons in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for alleged involvement in the illicit liquor trade, an official said.The law was invoked by district magistrate AvinashLavania on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021