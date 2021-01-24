Left Menu
PM Modi interacts with artists ahead of R-Day parade, urges citizens to strengthen India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with artists, who will be performing in the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26 and lauded the country's socio-cultural heritage, while urging citizens to do whatever they can for the betterment of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with artists, who will be performing in the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26 and lauded the country's socio-cultural heritage, while urging citizens to do whatever they can for the betterment of the country. "We did not get the opportunity to sacrifice everything for the country's freedom, but we have definitely been given the opportunity to give our best. Whatever good we can do for the country, we should do to strengthen India," he said.

While addressing the participants of the parade, which included dancers, NCC cadets and several others, PM Modi also said, "When you march along Rajpath with passion and zeal, every countryman is filled with enthusiasm. Your glimpses of the country's rich art, culture, tradition and heritage, every Indian raises their head with pride." "During the preparations for Republic Day, you must have realized how diverse our country is. Many languages, many dialects and different foods, but India is one. The Republic Day Parade salutes our country's great socio-cultural heritage strength and the Constitution on which the world's biggest democracy functions," he said.

Several artists and dancers performed for the Prime Minister in colourful attires and vibrant dances ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

