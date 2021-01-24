Will quit if Centre brings law allowing only one member of family in politics: Mamata nephew

In a direct challenge tohis detractors in the BJP, TMC MP and West Bengal ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sundaysaid he will quit politics if the Centre brings a law allowingonly one member of a family in politics.

Banerjee said he will publicly hang himself if thecorruption charges levelled against him are proved to be true.

The Diamond Harbour MP, while addressing a rally inKultali assembly constituency, said Prime Minister NarendraModi should table a bill banning more than one member of afamily from active politics and the next moment, Banerjee willno longer be in the political arena.

''From Kailash Vijayvargiya to Suvendu Adhikari, MukulRoy to Rajnath Singh, there are other members of your familieswho occupy important posts in the BJP.

''If you ensure that there will be only one familymember in active politics, there will be only Mamata Banerjeefrom our family in the TMC from the next moment. I promisethat,'' he said.

Taking exception to BJP leaders calling him an''extortionist'', Banerjee challenged them to prove theirallegations and said he will publicly hang himself if thecharges against him are proved to be true.

Referring to the Victoria Memorial incident during aprogramme on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary ofNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday, he said 'Jai Shri Ram'slogans were deliberately raised to prevent Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee from delivering her speech.

The chief minister had refused to deliver her speechafter the slogans were raised in the presence of the primeminister, saying she felt insulted.

''We are proud that Mamata Banerjee made it clear thatif Netaji is insulted by such slogans during a governmentfunction, we will rise in protest. Bengal will rise inprotest,'' the TMC MP said.

''You can chant Jai Shri Ram thousand times, but attemples, at religious functions, at your place but not in thisfashion at a government programme to commemorate an icon likeNetaji,'' he said.

By not allowing her to make her speech in such aprogramme, they also insulted the people who elected her tothe assembly. This reminded people of the vandalism of theIshwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust in 2019, he said.

Coming down heavily on BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee,the TMC leader said, ''After waking up from hibernation afterthree years, he is now making a false claim that he wasinstrumental in my victory in Diamond Harbour in 2014. Heshould know what people in the area think about him.'' Without naming Chatterjee, a TMC turncoat who joinedthe BJP in 2019, Banerjee challenged him to contest any of the31 seats in South 24 Parganas district.

On Banerjee's comments on dynasty politics, state BJPchief Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC MP had never raised suchdemands earlier and is making such statements now as the partyis faced with imminent defeat in the assembly elections due inApril-May.

