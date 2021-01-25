Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamala Harris moves to Blair House as her official residence undergoes repairs

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 05:45 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 05:45 IST
Kamala Harris moves to Blair House as her official residence undergoes repairs

US Vice President Kamala Harris is temporarily staying at the historic Blair House as her official residence is undergoing repairs, a spokesperson said.

Across the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue, Blair House is the official guest house of the US President. The official residence of the vice president is located within the Naval Observatory Complex and is about four miles northwest of the White House. The vice president’s chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters here on Saturday that Harrisn moved in on Thursday.

“They are living there while repairs are done at the vice president's residence at the Naval Observatory,'' Sanders said.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that crews are working on new liners for the chimneys and other tasks in the 33-room home, which was built in 1893.

Blair House, built as a private house in 1824, is the guest house of the US President since 1942, where visiting foreign dignitaries normally stay.

In recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other Indian leaders have stayed in this historic building that has 120 antique-filled rooms.

“It’s such a cozy and beautiful place. There is so much history here, and it tells the great story of our country. So many presidents have passed through that black and white marble threshold. Yes, it has a lot of square footage, but it feels like a home,” Capricia Marshall, a former chief of protocol and current board member of the Blair House Restoration Fund, was quoted as saying by The Washington Times.

President Joe Biden and the First Lady spend the night before their inauguration here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case in months

New Zealand on Monday confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community in months in a 56-year-old woman, but said close contacts of the recently returned traveller had so far tested negative.The woman, who returned to New Zealand on De...

U.S. to escalate surveillance, study of coronavirus variants

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is stepping up its efforts to track coronavirus mutations to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines and treatments stay ahead of new variants of the disease until collective immunity is achieved, t...

Mexican president Lopez Obrador tests positive for COVID-19

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19, adding that his symptoms were light and he was receiving medical treatment.As always, I am optimistic, said Lopez Obrador, 67, who has resiste...

Former Trump White House press secretary plans to run for Governor of Arkansas - source

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will announce plans to run for Governor of Arkansas on Monday, a source familiar with her plan said on Sunday.Sanders will announce her plans on video, the source added ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021