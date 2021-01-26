Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House adding sign language interpreter for briefings

It said the White House was required to make the interpreter feeds accessible online and on television using a picture-in-picture format.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:59 IST
White House adding sign language interpreter for briefings
Representative Image.

The Biden administration is adding a sign language interpreter to its daily press briefings.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move during Monday's briefing, and an interpreter could be seen on the White House's YouTube stream of the event.

Psaki said President Joe Biden "is committed to building an America that is more inclusive, more just and more accessible for every American, including Americans with disabilities and their families." It marks a shift from the Trump administration, which had only sporadic press briefings and didn't include an interpreter until late in President Donald Trump's term. Last August, the National Association of the Deaf joined five deaf individuals in suing Trump and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, charging the failure to provide an interpreter undermined the ability of deaf and hard-of-hearing Americans to access key information about the coronavirus pandemic.

The next month, a federal judge ordered the White House to include American Sign Language interpretation at all televised briefings on the virus. The ruling said the interpreter could be in the frame physically near the speaker or off-site. It said the White House was required to make the interpreter feeds accessible online and on television using a picture-in-picture format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy sends warning letter to Pfizer over COVID vaccine delays

The Italian government on Monday sent a letter of formal notice to Pfizer calling on the drug company to respect its contractual commitments over its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, the government special commissioner said.The letter adds to t...

Biden extends Europe, Brazil travel restrictions, adds South Africa

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an order on Monday barring most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in South Africa from entering the United States, effective Saturday. Bidens order also reimposes an entry ban, set to expire on Tuesday...

Germany unable to adhere to debt limits for years - Merkel aide in Handelsblatt

Germany faces huge fiscal challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic and wont be able to stick to its strict debt limits for years, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff was quoted as saying on Monday.The debt brake cannot be adhered to ...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021