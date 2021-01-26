CPI(M) organises "Farmers parades" in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 (PTI): The ruling CPI(M) inKerala on Tuesday organised 'farmers parades' in severalplaces in the state, expressing solidarity with roytsagitating in Delhi demanding repeal of the contentious centralagriculture laws.

The parades were held at places, including panchayatsandmunicipalities, in support of the farmers' tractor rally inthe national capital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, protesting the death of a farmer in Delhiduring the protests onTuesday, Youth Congress activists tookout a march to the Raj Bhavan here, but were detained andremoved, police said.

Addressing a rally here, CPI(M) state secretary AVijayaraghavan alleged the three new agri laws were anti-farmer and would only help the corporates.

The farmers have been agitating since the past two monthsin Delhi and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre wasunder the impression that they can silence them and end theiragitation. The farmers cannot be silenced, he added.

At least 140 farmers have lost their lives during theagitation,he claimed.

''Did the Prime minister meet the farmers?. Thegovernment should go to the place where they are agitating andhold talks with them'', he said.

Youth Congress president Shafi Parambil and otheractivists took out a cycle rally in Palakkad in support of thefarmers' agitation in Delhi.PTI UD VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)