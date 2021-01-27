White House says Biden believes Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a bad deal for Europe

White House says Biden believes Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a bad deal for EuropeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:09 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden continues to believe the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline is a bad deal for Europe.
She said the Biden administration will be reviewing measures, which have been taken to date relating to the pipeline.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
