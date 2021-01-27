Left Menu
Italy caretaker PM Conte appeals again for backing to form new government

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-01-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 01:11 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Caretaker prime minister Giuseppe Conte made an impassioned appeal on Tuesday for opposition or unaligned lawmakers in the upper house Senate to give him the backing to form a new government of "national rescue." Hours earlier Conte handed his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella, hoping to get a fresh mandate to put together a new coalition and rebuild his parliamentary majority which collapsed last week when a junior party pulled out.

"It is time for the voices to emerge in parliament of those who care in their hearts about the future of the republic," Conte posted on Facebook, allowing him to form a government with "a broader and more secure majority." Conte made similar appeals in parliament last week, but has so far had little apparent success in luring any wavering lawmakers to his government's ranks. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

