MP: Former BJP MP Lokendra Singh dies at 75

Former BJP MP and king of theerstwhile Panna kingdom in Madhya Pradesh Lokendra Singh diedof a prolonged illness at a hospital on Tuesday, a familymember said on Wednesday.

He was 75 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Singh's condition suddenly deteriorated on Tuesday,following which he was rushed to a district hospital, where hebreathed his last, a member of the erstwhile royal familyJiteshwari Devi said.

His last rites were performed at the family'scremation ground at Chatrasal Park.

''He was not keeping well for the last six to sevenmonths and was undergoing treatment at Bhopal and Jabalpur,''she said.

Singh was first elected as an MLA from Panna on theJanata Party ticket in 1977 and later elected as an MP fromPanna-Damoh Lok Sabha seat in 1989 from the BJP.

He joined the Congress and got elected as an MLA in1993, the sources said.

Large number of people took part in Singh's funeral,it was stated.

