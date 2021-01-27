Left Menu

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to the state to review the party's poll preparedness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:18 IST
Nadda to embark on 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu ahead of Assembly polls
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to the state to review the party's poll preparedness.

During the visit on January 29-30, he will also offer prayer at Madurai's famous Meenakshi Temple. "BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. He will reach Madurai on January 29 evening. He will be holding many organizational meetings. He will also take stock with the party leaders to review poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly election. He will also offer prayer at Madurai's famous Meenakshi Temple," BJP spokesperson and program media coordinator Gopal Krishna Agrawal Party told ANI.

"Nadda ji will have booth level meeting. This visit is going to be very significant for the upcoming election of the state of Tamil Nadu," he said. As the polls are around the corner, several top leaders across party lines including Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah have recently visited the state.

Elections for 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

