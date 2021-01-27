Left Menu

Moldova president nominates former finance minister Gavrilita as new PM

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:03 IST
Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday said she was nominating former Finance Minister Natalia Gavrilita to become the new prime minister but stressed the country could still head towards early elections.

Gavrilita was the finance minister when Sandu was prime minister in 2019, in a short-lived government that fell in a no confidence vote within months. Before that, she worked with the British-based consultancy Oxford Policy Management. Sandu, who favours closer ties with the European Union, defeated her pro-Russian predecessor Igor Dodon in November's presidential election but has tussled with a parliament dominated by lawmakers loyal to Dodon.

