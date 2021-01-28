Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: R-Day violence, withdrawal of leading farmer organisations from agitation covered prominently

Various reports published in Urdu publications from Delhi continued to highlight the farmers' protest which turned violent during the tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital.

A visual from farmers' tractor rally. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Various reports published in Urdu publications from Delhi continued to highlight the farmers' protest which turned violent during the tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital. Most publications covered the news of the withdrawal of many farmer organisations from the stir after the Republic Day violence.

They also dealt with the news that the Congress party is attacking Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Republic Day mishap. Inquilab: The newspaper led with the news of the tractor rally organised by farmers on Republic Day. It stated that the violence which occurred on January 26 was the result of a conspiracy. It also said that the farmer leaders have said that they will not let the Central government weaken their protest.

It also highlighted the news of the withdrawal of two farmers organisations - Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and Bharatiya Kisaan Union from the agitation after the outbreak of violence on 26 January. Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper carried the news of farmer organisations being on the backfoot after the violence during the Republic Day. The publication also said that the call of Parliamentary march which was given for February 1, has been suspended.

The publication reported that FIRs have been registered against many farmer leaders including Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait for the violence in which over 300 police officers were injured. It also reported that the Nation Investigation Authorirtty has summoned Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu for instigating the attack on Red fort. Hindustan Express: The publication led with a report on Republic Day and the tractor rally by the farmers in the national capital. It also reported that FIRs were registered against 26 farmers leaders including Yogendra Yadav.

The newspaper also reported that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has said that the farm laws are not only dangerous for the farmers but also the country. (ANI)

