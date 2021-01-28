Suvendu Adhikari donates Rs 2.4 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple

Newly inducted BJP leaderSuvendu Adhikari has donated Rs 2.4 lakh for the constructionof Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The former minister visited the state VHP headquartershere on Wednesday night to make the donation.

''I am happy to have donated Rs 2.4 lakh from thepension which I get for my stint as member of the Parliament,''he said.

