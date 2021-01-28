Suvendu Adhikari donates Rs 2.4 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple

Suvendu Adhikari donates Rs 2.4 lakh for Ayodhya Ram templePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 13:50 IST
Newly inducted BJP leaderSuvendu Adhikari has donated Rs 2.4 lakh for the constructionof Ram temple in Ayodhya.
The former minister visited the state VHP headquartershere on Wednesday night to make the donation.
''I am happy to have donated Rs 2.4 lakh from thepension which I get for my stint as member of the Parliament,''he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- ''he
- Ayodhya
- Adhikari
ALSO READ
New Zealand to review parliament security after door attack
Kuwait's cabinet submits resignation in standoff with parliament
MPs should respect the sovereignty of parliaments of other countries: Om Birla to European parliament president
Centra Vista: Construction work of new Parliament building to start on Jan 15, say sources
India deplores ‘false assertions’ in UK Parliament Kashmir debate