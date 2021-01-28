Left Menu

16 Opposition parties to boycott Presidential address to Parliament, demand probe into R-Day violence

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that 16 opposition political parties will be boycotting President Ram Nath Kovind's address that will be delivered on Friday, the first day of the budget session of Parliament. The parties have demanded an impartial investigation into incidents of violence in Delhi during tractor rally and the Central government's role in the events.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 14:19 IST
16 Opposition parties to boycott Presidential address to Parliament, demand probe into R-Day violence
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that 16 opposition political parties will be boycotting President Ram Nath Kovind's address that will be delivered on Friday, the first day of the budget session of Parliament. The parties have demanded an impartial investigation into incidents of violence in Delhi during tractor rally and the Central government's role in the events. "We are issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we are boycotting President's Address that is scheduled to be delivered at Parliament tomorrow. The major reason behind this decision is that the Farm Laws were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition," Azad told ANI here.

The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. Leaders of the opposition parties have issued a joint statement demanding an impartial investigation into incidents of violence in Delhi during tractor rally and Centres role in the events.

"India's farmers have been collectively fighting against the three farm laws arbitrarily imposed by the BJP Government that threaten the future of Indian agriculture which sustains over 60 per cent of India's population and the livelihood of crores of farmers, sharecroppers and farm labour. Lakhs of farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital of Delhi braving biting cold and heavy rain for the last 64 days for their rights and justice. Over 155 farmers have lost their lives. The government remains unmoved and has responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathi charges," the statement reads. "Every effort has been made to discredit a legitimate mass movement through a government-sponsored disinformation campaign. The protest and the agitation have been largely peaceful. Unfortunately, there were few acts of violence on January 26 , 2021, in the National Capital of Delhi which was condemned universally and unequivocally. We also express our sadness over the injuries sustained by Delhi Police personnel while handling the difficult situation. But, we believe that an impartial investigation will reveal the Central Government's nefarious role in orchestrating those events," the statement added.

The statement said that the three farm Laws, are an assault on the rights of the States and violate the federal spirit of the Constitution. "If not repealed, these Laws will effectively dismantle the National Food Security that rests upon - MSP government procurement and Public Distribution System ( PDS ). The farm bills were brought without any consultations with States and Farmer Unions and lacked national consensus, Parliamentary scrutiny was bypassed and the Laws were pushed through muzzling the Opposition, in brazen violation of Parliamentary rules, Practices and conventions. The very constitutional validity of these Laws remains in question. The Prime Minister and the BJP Government remain arrogant, adamant and undemocratic in their response. Shocked by this insensitivity of the government, we reaffirm the collective demand for the repeal of the Anti Farmer Laws and in solidarity with the Indian Farmers, have decided to boycott the President's address to both the Houses of Parliament," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India says it contains spread of COVID-19, no new cases in fifth of country

India said on Thursday it had curbed an increase in COVID-19 infections, with a fifth of its districts reporting no new cases for a week, even as its immunisation campaign has covered 2.4 million people. The country of 1.35 billion has reco...

EasyJet calls for exit-plan from travel curbs to rescue summer

EasyJet urged governments on Thursday to set out a plan for easing COVID-19 travel restrictions as the British airline warned its prospects had worsened for January-March and it could not give forecasts for the key summer season. Like all a...

Russia registers 19,138 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, January 28 ANISputnik Russia registered 19,138 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 17,741 the day before, taking the tally to 3,793,810, the coronavirus response center said on Thursday. Over the past day, 19,138 c...

European shares hit near 1-month low after Wall Street sell-off

European stocks hit a near one-month low on Thursday following Wall Streets worst sell-off since October on concerns about high valuations, with investors also growing wary about a rise in more contagious coronavirus variants.The pan-Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021