Left Menu

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says will continue with sit-in protest

Accusing the Central government of hatching a conspiracy against farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the farmers will not call off their sit-in protest against the agricultural reform laws until they hold discussions with the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:14 IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says will continue with sit-in protest
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the Central government of hatching a conspiracy against farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the farmers will not call off their sit-in protest against the agricultural reform laws until they hold discussions with the government. "We will continue our sit-in protest and will not vacate site till talks with the government are held. The administration has removed basic facilities including water and electricity supply. We will get water from our villages," Tikait told mediapersons here.

The BKU spokesperson also turned emotional and alleged that the Central government had hatched a conspiracy against the farmers. "The Central Government and Delhi Police have conspired against the farmers since January 26 to dismantle the protest. They (Government) cheated the farmers. BJP legislators are bringing people to hit the farmers," he alleged.

While demanding a probe into the violence on January 26, he emphasised that the agitation by the farmers would continue. Tikait also demanded the Supreme Court to investigate the violence that occurred on January 26 at the Red fort.

"The people involved at the violence at the Red Fort and their connections should be investigated," said Tikait while addressing the agitating farmers at the Ghazipur Border. Meanwhile, BKU leader and brother of Rakesh Tikait, Naresh Tikait at Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar said that the dharna at the Ghazipur (border) will end today.

A notice has also been served to farmers at Ghazipur border under Section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of a nuisance) by Ghaziabad ADM City Shailendra Kumar Singh to vacate the site. Earlier, Delhi Police has issued a notice to Tikait asking him to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26.

The notice also reads, "You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation. You are directed to submit your response within three days." Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava had said on Wednesday adding that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU requests inspection of AstraZeneca vaccine production in Belgium

The European Commission has asked Belgian authorities to inspect production at a plant in Belgium that makes the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, where problems have led to a large shortfall in supply.Belgiums Federal Agency for Medicines a...

Punjab govt to set up plywood park in Hoshiarpur

The Punjab government on Thursday said it will set up a dedicated plywood park in Hoshiarpur district.Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the state government will bring about Rs 100 crore of investment, which would provide employmen...

Entrepreneurs benefit more from emotional intelligence than other competencies

Research from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business found that emotional intelligence - the ability to understand, use and manage emotions to relieve stress - may be more vital to a business survival than previously thought. The ...

Unrest grows in crisis-hit Lebanon amid coronavirus lockdown

Lebanese security forces fired volleys of tear gas at rock-throwing youth in the northern city of Tripoli on Thursday amid outrage over the death of a 30-year-old protester after violent confrontations with security forces the previous day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021