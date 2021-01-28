Ex Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam joins BJP

Left Menu

Former Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam and another party leader E Theeppainthan, who recently resigned as MLA from the assembly, joined the BJP on Thursday, in a boost to the saffron party in the poll-bound union territory.The two leaders joined the BJP here in the presence of its national general secretary Arun Singh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:23 IST
Former Puducherry Congress president A Namassivayam and another party leader E Theeppainthan, who recently resigned as MLA from the assembly, joined the BJP on Thursday, in a boost to the saffron party in the poll-bound union territory.

The two leaders joined the BJP here in the presence of its national general secretary Arun Singh. Social activists A Jayakumar and Murugan also joined the party.

These leaders later met BJP president J P Nadda. The BJP said in a statement that their induction in the party will give a big boost to its organisation in the poll-bound Puducherry.

''They said that they will take BJP to a new height in the state. They said the BJP is the only party which is dedicated to the development of the country and the welfare of the common people,'' it added. Namassivayam, who Singh said had played an important role in building the Congress in the union territory, lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puducherry is headed to assembly polls in April-May along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

