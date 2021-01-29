Left Menu

Indian-origin lawmaker Ami Bera re-elected as chairman of congressional subcommittee on Asia Pacific

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 05:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 05:47 IST
Indian-origin lawmaker Ami Bera re-elected as chairman of congressional subcommittee on Asia Pacific

Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera has been re-elected as chairman of a key congressional subcommittee which plays a major role in the policies relating to Asia, Pacific, Central Asia and the non-proliferation.

Bera, 55, who is the longest serving Indian-American in the House of Representatives, has been elected again to serve as chairman of the influential House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-proliferation for the 117th Congress.

“I am honoured to be elected to serve again as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-proliferation. Asia continues to be the most consequential region for American foreign policy, as our economy and national security are intrinsically linked to this region,” Bera said in a statement.

There are many pressing challenges that Congress must work to address, from an authoritarian China and a provocative North Korea, to the receding of democracy and human rights across the region, he said, listing out the priorities as the head of this key congressional subcommittee.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the subcommittee and the Biden administration to tackle these problems, restore American global leadership, and rebuild our alliances in Asia and the Pacific,” Bera said.

Other Democratic members who will serve on the subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and non-proliferation for the 117th Congress include Brad Sherman, Dina Titus, Andy Levin, Chrissy Houlahan, Andy Kim, Gerry Connolly, Ted Lieu, Abigail Spanberger and Kathy Manning.

Bera will also serve on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights for the 117th Congress. He also serves as Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea and previously chaired the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Huawei smartphone shipments plummet amid US sanctions

China smartphone shipments slipped 4 in the December quarter, data showed, as shipments at Huawei Technologies Co Ltd plunged due to U.S. sanctions on the Chinese firms chip and component suppliers. China market share for the company slumpe...

Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks

A top national security aide to former President Barack Obama is expected to be tapped as US envoy for Iran this week, several people familiar with the matter said Thursday.The appointment of the aide, Rob Malley, would exacerbate an alread...

Documentary 'Assassins' tells the strange story of the murder of Kim Jong Un's half-brother

Nearly four years after the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns estranged half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, a new documentary seeks to shed light on the brazen airport murder and the involvement of the two young women accused of car...

TAKE A LOOK-From Reddit rally to trade curbs: The retail trading frenzy

An army of retail investors that has routed Wall Streets professionals in recent days was dealt a blow on Thursday, after online brokerages Robinhood Markets Inc and Interactive Brokers restricted trading in red-hot GameStop and several oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021