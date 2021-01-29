Italy opposition right calls for elections to solve political crisis

Italy opposition right calls for elections to solve political crisisReuters | Rome | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:39 IST
Italy's rightist opposition parties called for early elections on Friday as the way to solve the country's political crisis, following the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
"We confirmed to the president our request that he consider the option of dissolving parliament and calling elections," League leader Matteo Salvini told reporters after formal consultations with the head of state Sergio Mattarella.
Salvini, representing a right-wing alliance of parties, hinted at a risk of a future split in the bloc, saying if Mattarella should try to install a government without elections each party would take its own decision on how to respond.
