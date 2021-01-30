Left Menu

Biden says action on COVID-19 stimulus needed 'now'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Congress needs to take immediate action on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, adding that most economists believe additional economic stimulus is needed. "We have to act now," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 00:47 IST
Biden says action on COVID-19 stimulus needed 'now'
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Congress needs to take immediate action on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal, adding that most economists believe additional economic stimulus is needed.

"We have to act now," Biden told reporters at the White House. "There is an overwhelming consensus among economists ... that this is a unique moment and the cost of inaction is high." The president later said he supported passing COVID-19 relief with or without Republican help.

"I support passing COVID relief with support from Republicans, if we can get it. But the COVID relief has to pass with no ifs, ands or buts," Biden said. Biden spoke as Democrats who lead the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives prepared to take the first steps next week toward delivering fresh assistance to Americans and businesses reeling from a pandemic that has killed more than 433,000 people.

Congress enacted $4 trillion in COVID-19 relief last year. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the sharply divided chamber would begin work on robust legislation next week, despite misgivings among Republicans and some Democrats about the size of Biden's proposal.

With the 100-seat Senate split 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris wielding the tie-breaking vote, Democrats are preparing to use a parliamentary tool called "reconciliation" that would allow the chamber to approve COVID-19 relief with a simple majority. Because of Senate rules, legislation usually requires 60 votes to pass in the chamber. "There is no time for any delays," Biden said on Friday. "We could end up with 4 million fewer jobs this year ... It could take a year longer to return to full employment if we don't act and don't act now."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted on Thursday that both chambers of Congress would be ready to move forward through reconciliation by the end of next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's request for looser bail terms

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to loosen the bail terms set during her release from jail in 2018 has been rejected, a Canadian judge ruled on Friday, as she fights a U.S. extradition case. Meng is facing charges of ban...

Canadian airlines to cancel Mexico, Caribbean flights amid vaccine shortfall

Canadas major airlines have agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for three months starting on Sunday as the countrys COVID-19 vaccine rollout suffered another setback, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. All a...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Northwest of Australia – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck northwest of Australia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Friday.The quake occurred at a depth of 94 km, the EMSC added. ...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes slumped on Friday as investors gauged the efficacy data of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors contributed to volatility. Johnson Johnson fell ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021