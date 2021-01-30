Left Menu

No question of shifting from Puthuppally, says Oommen Chandy

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:17 IST
Senior Congress leaderOommen Chandy on Saturday dismissed reports that he was likelyto shift from his traditional bastion, Puthuppally, which hehas been representing in the state assembly for 51 years, inthe coming polls in Kerala.

Speaking to reporters, he said, ''There is no question ofshifting from Puthuppally.'' ''My life has blended with Puthuppally. Till the end of mylife there willbe no change,'' the former chief minister, whohas been representing theconstituency in Kottayam since 1970,said.

Later, in a statement, Chandy said even before talks havecommenced with regard tocandidates in the coming assemblypolls, reports regardinghis candidature have surfaced, whichshould end immediately.

Congress High Command and KPCC leadership will decideabout candidates, he said.

Reports in a section of the media had alleged that Chandywas likely to be fielded from nearby Nemom,the lone seat fromwhere BJP has won in the 2016 assembly polls.

Asked about the possibility of Chandy being fielded froma constituency other than Puthuppally, KPCC president,Mullapally Ramachandran, said in Vatakara that Chandy, who isheading a key AICC appointed panel for the state assemblypolls, was a leader who would win handsdown from anyconstituency he contests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

