Left Menu

Vietnam ruling Communist Party chief Trong re-elected for third term

Trong, who emerged on top in a power struggle at the last congress in 2016 and has spearheaded a "blazing furnace" crackdown on corruption in the last five years, was granted an exception to party rules which say people over the age of 65 should retire. "Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong was elected to be the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, term XIII," the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 31-01-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 13:02 IST
Vietnam ruling Communist Party chief Trong re-elected for third term
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong, 76, has been re-elected for a rare third five-year term, state media reported on Sunday, cementing his position as one of the country's strongest and longest-serving leaders for decades. Trong, who emerged on top in a power struggle at the last congress in 2016 and has spearheaded a "blazing furnace" crackdown on corruption in the last five years, was granted an exception to party rules which say people over the age of 65 should retire.

"Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong was elected to be the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, term XIII," the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported. Trong's re-election as party general secretary came at a five-yearly party congress in Hanoi, where 1,600 party delegates from across Vietnam are concluding eight days of meetings, mostly behind closed doors, to pick a new leadership team, aiming to bolster Vietnam's ongoing economic success - and the legitimacy of the party's rule.

Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by four "pillars": the chief of its Communist Party, the most powerful post; a president; a prime minister; and the National Assembly chair. While ascent to the highest levels of Vietnamese politics is governed by party regulations, in reality the highly secretive process revolves around building consensus and vying for control of the decision-making Politburo.

That means exceptions to rules can be granted - especially if consensus on the top candidates cannot be reached. Since taking office in 2011, Trong has built up a power base that saw him emerge on top in a showdown with former prime minister Nguyen Tan Dung at the last congress in 2016.

His crackdown on corruption, described by government critics as politically motivated, has seen dozens of high-level officials, including one Politburo member, sentenced to lengthy jail terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Country saddened by insult to Tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at Red Fort during the farmers tractor parade.In his monthly Mann ki Baat bro...

There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored: Pujara

There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored and the recent tour of Australia was all about that for Indias Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, who finds the strike-rate talk overrated.Pujara had collected a lot ...

Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.The army said in a statement that an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick attempted t...

'Sex and the City' revival will tackle COVID-19 pandemic, says Sarah Jessica Parker

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that coronavirus pandemic will obviously be part of the storyline of the upcoming Sex and the City revival.The popular series ran on HBO from 1998 through 2004 and featured Jessica Parker as Carrie Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021