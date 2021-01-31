Left Menu

Khandu asks elected representatives to project Pan Arunachal image

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:02 IST
Arunachal Pradesh ChiefMinister Pema Khandu Sunday urged elected representativesof panchayati raj institutions to play a pro-active role inprojecting a Pan Arunachal image for growth and development inthe state.

Addressing an orientation programme for the newlyelected BJP panchayat members and councillors, the chiefminister said his government is committed to the three basicpillars of prabodaya (progress for all), swadeshi and gramswaraj.

Khandu said, he would soon devolve powers to the localbodies as per the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act 1992.

The 73rd amendment of the Constitution transfersfunctions and functionaries of 29 institutions such as primaryhealth centres, primary schools and anganwadi centres topanchayats, and enables a state having less than 20 lakhpopulation not to have the intermediate level in the three-tier structure of Panchayati Raj.

Arunachal Pradesh has a population of 13.84 lakh.

Partys state unit president Biyuram Wahge urged therepresentatives to take the flagship programmes and welfareschemes of both the central and state governments to thepeople with utmost sincerity.

''Disciplinary actions would be taken against thosefound guilty of indulging in anti-party activities in the lastlocal body elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

