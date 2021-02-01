MP: Tehsildar suspended for being absent from official event

A Madhya Pradesh governmentofficial of Datia district was placed under suspension afterhe failed to attend a function in which the state homeminister was distributing ration slips to the poor.

During the ration slip distribution ceremony in Badonitown on Sunday, the name of tehsildar Sunil Verma was calledthree times, and when everyone realised he was absent,minister Narottam Mishra announced his suspension from thedais, officials said.

In a tweet, Mishra said, ''For negligence in thedistribution of ration slips to the poor in Badoni, I havedirected the district collector to suspend tehsildar SunilVerma with immediate effect,'' ''The government will not tolerate any negligence inthe implementation of welfare schemes meant for the poor anddeprived sections of the society,'' he further tweeted.

