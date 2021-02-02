Left Menu

Republican senators held productive talks with Biden on COVID-19 relief -Senator Collins

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 05:50 IST
A group of Republican U.S. senators held productive discussions with Democratic President Joe Biden about COVID-19 relief, but they did not come to agreement on a package, Senator Susan Collins said.

Collins, who had met with Biden together with eight other fellow Republican senators at what she termed an "excellent" meeting in the White House, told reporters she was hopeful Congress could pass another COVID-19 relief package.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

