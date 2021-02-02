Left Menu

U.S. Senate's McConnell wants "even more sanctions" on Myanmar military

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hopes that the United States will quickly determine that the recent takeover in Myanmar is a military coup, clearing the way for imposing additional sanctions.

"We already have sanctions in place against key military officials in that country," McConnell said. "And Congress has already given the executive branch the authority it actually needs to swiftly apply even more sanctions to the military."

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

