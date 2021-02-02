U.S. Senate's McConnell wants "even more sanctions" on Myanmar military

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hopes that the United States will quickly determine that the recent takeover in Myanmar is a military coup, clearing the way for imposing additional sanctions.

"We already have sanctions in place against key military officials in that country," McConnell said. "And Congress has already given the executive branch the authority it actually needs to swiftly apply even more sanctions to the military."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)