U.S. Senate's McConnell wants "even more sanctions" on Myanmar military

U.S. Senate's McConnell wants "even more sanctions" on Myanmar militaryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:48 IST
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he hopes that the United States will quickly determine that the recent takeover in Myanmar is a military coup, clearing the way for imposing additional sanctions.
"We already have sanctions in place against key military officials in that country," McConnell said. "And Congress has already given the executive branch the authority it actually needs to swiftly apply even more sanctions to the military."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Myanmar
- McConnell
- Mitch McConnell
- United States
- Congress
- U.S. Senate
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate Republican leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riot
India to begin COVID-19 vaccine supply to six countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar from Wednesday
Out of 45 lakh Covaxin doses, over eight lakh are intended to be supplied to countries such as Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar, as a goodwill gesture: Sources.
India announces supply of COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles from Wednesday.
U.S. Senate leader McConnell says Trump 'provoked' Jan. 6 riot