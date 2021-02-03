Left Menu

Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 01:10 IST
Moscow court orders Kremlin foe Navalny to prison
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to more than 2 1/2 years in prison on charges that he violated the terms of his probation while he was recuperating in Germany from nerve-agent poisoning.

Navalny, who is the most prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, had earlier denounced the proceedings as a vain attempt by the Kremlin to scare millions of Russians into submission.

The prison sentence stems from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he has rejected as fabricated.

The 44-year-old Navalny was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from his five-month convalescence in Germany from the attack, which he has blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities deny any involvement. Despite tests by several European labs, Russian authorities said they have no proof he was poisoned.

As the order was read, Navalny pointed to his wife Yulia in the courtroom and traced the outline of a heart on the glass cage where he was being held.

Earlier, Navalny attributed his arrest to Putin's "fear and hatred,'' saying the Russian leader will go down in history as a "poisoner." "I have deeply offended him simply by surviving the assassination attempt that he ordered," he said. "The aim of that hearing is to scare a great number of people," Navalny said. "You can't jail the entire country.'' Russia's penitentiary service alleges that Navalny violated the probation conditions of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money laundering conviction that he has rejected as politically motivated. It asked the Simonovsky District Court to turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one that he must serve in prison, although he has spent some of that sentence under house arrest.

Navalny emphasized that the European Court of Human Rights has ruled that his 2014 conviction was unlawful and Russia paid him compensation in line with the ruling. Navalny and his lawyers have argued that while he was recovering in Germany from the poisoning, he couldn't register with Russian authorities in person as required by his probation. Navalny also insisted that his due process rights were crudely violated during his arrest and described his jailing as a travesty of justice.

"I came back to Moscow after I completed the course of treatment," Navalny said at Tuesday's hearing. "What else could I have done?" Navalny's jailing has triggered massive protests across Russia for the past two weekends, with tens of thousands taking to the streets to demand his release and chant slogans against Putin. Police detained over 5,750 people Sunday, including more than 1,900 in Moscow, the biggest number the nation has seen since Soviet times. Most were released after being handed a court summons, and they face fines or jail terms of seven to 15 days. Several people faced criminal charges over alleged violence against police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain more than 500 people as court rules on Navalny -protest monitor

Russian police detained more than 500 people on Tuesday, the day a court ruled to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for almost three years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.Police detained Navalnys supporters early on Tuesday as ...

QUOTES-Reaction to jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Here are some reactions to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN, IN A STATEMENTWe reiterate our call for the Russian government to immediately and unconditionally release Mr. Navalny, as well a...

U.S. cool to Iranian idea of synchronized steps on nuclear deal

The U.S. State Department was cool on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, saying the U.S. was some ways from talking to the Iranians or entertaining their p...

Italian president says wants to broad-based govt to take office

Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Tuesday he wanted to appoint a new government that he hoped would win broad support in parliament after talks aimed at reviving the previous coalition collapsed.Mattarella, the supreme arbiter of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021