Left Menu

Divided House GOP faces decisions on Reps Greene, Cheney

Divided House Republicans approached showdowns on Wednesday over Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, whove antagonised opposing wings of the GOP as the party struggles to define itself with Donald Trump gone from the White House.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., met for 90 minutes late Tuesday with Greene, R-Ga. The hard-right freshman has burst onto the national political scene after using social media to endorse outlandish conspiracy theories and violent, racist views.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:34 IST
Divided House GOP faces decisions on Reps Greene, Cheney

Divided House Republicans approached showdowns on Wednesday over Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Liz Cheney, who've antagonised opposing wings of the GOP as the party struggles to define itself with Donald Trump gone from the White House.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., met for 90 minutes late Tuesday with Greene, R-Ga. The hard-right freshman has burst onto the national political scene after using social media to endorse outlandish conspiracy theories and violent, racist views. McCarthy is under bipartisan pressure to remove Greene from her committee assignments, and the Democratic-run House scheduled an initial step Wednesday toward removing her from her panels. McCarthy's meeting with Greene, and a subsequent meeting by a GOP panel that decides that party's committee assignments, suggested Republicans were considering making a move themselves. That would bypass a full House vote removing Greene from her committees that could be politically uncomfortable for many Republicans. Republicans had appointed Greene to the Education committee, a decision that drew especially harsh criticism because of her suggestions that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, could be hoaxes. Aides to McCarthy and Greene were not saying Wednesday what would happen next. “No matter what @GOPLeader does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats,'' Greene tweeted early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, House Republicans planned a closed-door meeting later Wednesday in which Cheney's political fate could be decided. The GOP's furthest right wing was itching to oust Cheney, R-Wyo., from her post as the No. 3 House Republican after she voted last month to impeach Trump. Cheney is a leader of her party's traditional conservatives and is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney. The strife underscores Republican fissures as the party seeks a path forward two weeks after Trump left office as the only twice-impeached president. House Republicans are effectively deciding whether to prioritize the former president's norm-shattering behavior and conspiracy theories and retain the loyalty of his voters over more establishment conservative values.

“We can either become a fringe party that never wins elections or rebuild the big tent party of Reagan,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, one of the few elected Republicans who routinely rebuked Trump, said in a written statement. Without mentioning Cheney or Greene, he added, “I urge congressional Republicans to make the right choice.” But pro-Trump forces remain powerful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China finds traces of coronavirus on Russian poultry packaging - Russian watchdog

Russias food safety watchdog said on Wednesday the Chinese customs office had found coronavirus traces on the packaging of 13 batches of poultry products from companies in three different Russian regions that are part of the Cherkizovo bran...

Kejriwal supports farm laws, alleges Amarinder Singh; AAP threatens to take legal action

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday accused his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of supporting the Centres three farm laws, a charge vehemently denied by the AAP. The AAP, which is the main opposition party in Punjab, threat...

Farm laws issue rocks Lok Sabha for second day; Oppn demands separate discussion

Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after the House was repeatedly adjourned due to protests by opposition members who were demanding a separate discussion on the farm laws issue.The House reass...

India has received USD 358.30 bn during 2014-20: Som Parkash

India has received USD 358.3 billion foreign direct investment FDI in the last six financial years 2014-20, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.He said that investment outreach activit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021