Biden to speak broadly on foreign policy in State Department visit-White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak broadly about foreign policy when he visits the State Department on Thursday, but will not offer specifics on policy, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing.

Psaki reiterated that Biden believes the United States must work closely with allies on China, a relationship his Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said is arguably the most important Washington has in the world.

