Left Menu

UPDATE 1-White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

Addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review of possible sanctions in response is ongoing, the White House said on Wednesday. The United States has condemned the coup, and officials have said they were reviewing options including sanctions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 03:05 IST
UPDATE 1-White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

Addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review of possible sanctions in response is ongoing, the White House said on Wednesday.

The United States has condemned the coup, and officials have said they were reviewing options including sanctions. "I don't have an exact timeline for you but it is a priority. And certainly reviewing our sanctions authorities and seeing where there's action to take there is something the team is focused on," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi of illegally importing communications equipment, and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document. The move followed a military coup on Monday and the detention of Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi and other civilian politicians. The takeover cut short Myanmar's long transition to democracy and drew condemnation from the United States and other Western countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges Seattle-based Proud Boys member for role in Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Department arrested and charged a top member of the Seattle chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group on Wednesday over allegations he had a role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by pro-Trump followers. Prosecu...

Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list, cites active security threat

Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity on Wednesday, saying it posed an active security threat and played a pivotal role in last months attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. Although the Proud Boys have ne...

Soccer-Napoli’s Ospina keeps Atalanta at bay in semi-final stalemate

Coppa Italia holders Napoli held Atalanta to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, first leg on Wednesday as David Ospina proved decisive with two important saves.The visitors produced the better chances in Naples but couldnt find a way past the ...

Myanmar state-run internet provider blocks Facebook services

Myanmars state-owned internet provider was blocking access to Facebook Inc-owned services early on Thursday, the network monitoring group NetBlocks said, days after the countrys military leaders seized power in a coup.A letter posted online...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021