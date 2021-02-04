U.S. House Republican leader does not plan to oust Cheney from leadership post -CNN

U.S. House Republican leader does not plan to oust Cheney from leadership post -CNNReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 04:06 IST
U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy does not plan to remove Republican Representative Lynn Cheney from her leadership post, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source.
Cheney, the third-raking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, had drawn fire from some Republican colleagues for her support for former President Donald Trump's impeachment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
