Priyanka Gandhi en route UP's Rampur to visit family of farmer who died during R-Day tractor rally in Delhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wll meet the family of late Navreet Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district on Thursday,who died in an accident during the Kisan tractor rally in New Delhi on the Republic Day.

ANI | Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:05 IST
Priyanka Gandhi en route to visit family of farmer died in R-Day violence in Rampur. Image Credit: ANI

Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to accompany Priyanka due to the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi. The Congress Party has been continuously supporting the farmers' movement against the government's new agricultural laws and have demanded their repeal.

Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to accompany Priyanka due to the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi. The Congress Party has been continuously supporting the farmers' movement against the government's new agricultural laws and have demanded their repeal.

On Republic Day, farm unions were given permission to hold a tractor yatra but a group of farmers broke through police barricades and entered the ITO area clashed with police. Navneet Singh died in the clash after his tractor overturned after ramming into a barricade. Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer's tractor overturning after ramming into barricades at ITO.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conducted three press conferences in the last 15 days and had put forth the demand of repealing the farm laws. According to a leader familiar with the programme, other leaders from Uttar Pradesh will also accompany Gandhi on her visit. It is not yet clear whether she has sought and obtained the permission of the local administration.

Congress has been continuously maintaining its stand on Farm Laws against the government and demanding a repeal of the laws. Parliament was reconvened on Wednesday after protests on issues related to farmers by Opposition and multiple adjournments of both Houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

