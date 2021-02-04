Left Menu

Police holds flag march in sensitive areas of Visakhapatnam ahead of panchayat polls

Anakapalle town police held a flag march in Satyanarayanapuram panchayat and Mulapeta hamlet in Visakhapatnam district ahead of upcoming panchayat polls on Thursday morning.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:40 IST
Police holds flag march in sensitive areas of Visakhapatnam ahead of panchayat polls
Police holds flag march in sensitive areas of Visakhapatnam district . Image Credit: ANI

Anakapalle town police held a flag march in Satyanarayanapuram panchayat and Mulapeta hamlet in Visakhapatnam district ahead of upcoming panchayat polls on Thursday morning. "We held the flag march as part of police arrangements ahead of panchayat polls to see that no untoward incident takes place and the elections are conducted in a peaceful environment. Some people are bound over in order to prevent any tense situation in the area," said the Circle Inspector L Bhaskar.

Sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, men and women constables as well as home guards took part in the flag march. The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state between February 9-21. The results will be declared on February 21. (ANI)

