BJP slams AAP govt over withdrawal of DTC buses hired for movement of police personnel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:40 IST
BJP leaders on Thursday slammed the AAP government for withdrawing DTC buses hired for police and paramilitary personnel amid farmer protests at the city's border points, alleging that the ruling party was spreading ''anarchy'' for ''political gains'' in Punjab.

No reaction was immediately available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its government in Delhi.

The AAP government had decided on Wednesday to withdraw the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on special hire to various departments, including those being used by security personnel, with immediate effect, officials had said.

Criticising the move, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh tweeted, ''Delhi Govt under @ArvindKejriwal withdraws DTC buses given to police & paramilitary forces for bandobust duty. Delhiites will suffer for the Punjab aspirations of @AamAadmiParty. Anarchists indeed.'' This shows how the Kejriwal government is trying to spread ''anarchy'' by taking back buses from police at a time when they are busy dealing with security issues amid protests at the city's border points, alleged Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

''Delhi Police has always been a victim of cheap politics of Anarchist CM @arvindkejriwal. For their political interests, @aamaadmiparty has blamed Delhi Police for every act of violence in the city be it Jamia, JNU, Delhi Riots or Farmers protest violence,'' Gupta charged in a tweet.

BJP MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir also reacted sharply to the decision taken by the Delhi government.

Bidhuri in a tweet said Delhi Police should also withdraw security provided to the Delhi Chief Minister.

''It's unfortunate that Kejriwal has taken back buses to deploy police and paramilitary forces for law and order (duty). Delhi Police should immediately withdraw his security because the buses were meant for law and order and security of people in Delhi,'' Bidhuri said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded the chief minister withdraw the decision.

''Arvind Kejriwal ji you may do Punjab politics we do not have any objection but do not throw Delhi into anarchy for your politics. Withdraw the decision to stop the bus service to Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel,'' the MLA tweeted.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's border points that have been fortified with barricades, cement blocks, concertina wires, spikes and deployment of heavy police and paramilitary personnel.

The AAP which is the main Opposition party in Punjab has extended support to the farmer agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

